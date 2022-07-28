What’s that under the carpet? Mkhwebane’s 50th birthday party in spotlight
The public protector socialised with former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane while she was investigating him
28 July 2022 - 19:22
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was conflicted when she rubbed shoulders with disgraced former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane at her 50th birthday party while she was investigating his role in the failed Vrede Dairy project...
