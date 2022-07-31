×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EDITORIAL | We must stop this brazen ilk of rapist gangs and tavern shooters

Those who don’t believe in the decency, respect and value human life don’t belong in SA society

31 July 2022 - 18:46

Abandoned flowers at the crime scene of a deserted mine dump near Krugersdorp are silent witnesses to the events of last Friday, when eight women were allegedly raped by zama-zama miners...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Human dignity does not expire with death Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The ANC must choose its policies sensibly — its credibility is at ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Forgive our scepticism, Cyril, but when we see it, we’ll believe it Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa is his own worst enemy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Tighten the screws on offenders who pose a threat to society News
  6. EDITORIAL | Win or lose the final, Banyana have done SA proud Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Fitness trackers get people moving more, global review finds News
  2. EDITORIAL | We must stop this brazen ilk of rapist gangs and tavern shooters News
  3. Inside the state’s contradictory case against Gardee murder accused News
  4. Family ‘hurt by cops’ statement’: tuck shop shooting survivor denies claims of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema