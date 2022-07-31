×

Family ‘hurt by cops’ statement’: tuck shop shooting survivor denies claims of hit

Seven people have reported to have been killed after a tuck shop shooting in Savannah Park outside Durban

31 July 2022 - 18:45 By Mfundo Mkhize

The KwaZulu-Natal family of a tuck shop owner in which six people were ambushed and killed on Saturday have denied claims that the shooting was an apparent hit or that drugs were being sold from their business...

