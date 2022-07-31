SA should legalise sex work or lose world Aids conference host status: activists
There are also concerns about the lack of rollout of the dapivirine vaginal ring, which in studies has demonstrated an HIV reduction of 35%
31 July 2022 - 18:45
SA should not be allowed to host the world’s largest gathering on HIV again as long as sex work remains criminalised in the country...
SA should legalise sex work or lose world Aids conference host status: activists
There are also concerns about the lack of rollout of the dapivirine vaginal ring, which in studies has demonstrated an HIV reduction of 35%
SA should not be allowed to host the world’s largest gathering on HIV again as long as sex work remains criminalised in the country...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos