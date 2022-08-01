×

News

Billions wasted: leaked report exposes defence department’s financial shambles

DoD record keeping is in such a poor state that contracts of more than R205m million could not be properly audited

01 August 2022 - 20:43
Erika Gibson Journalist

A total disregard for oversight, consequence management and compliance with the regulations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) by top management in the department of defence (DoD), are among the reasons the department’s financials remain in a mess...

