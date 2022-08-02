Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff
After a six-month battle which included a sit-in at Northcliff High, a brother and sister have finally been placed in a school near their home
02 August 2022 - 19:50
Monanye and Beauty Letswalo were so desperate to enrol their children at Northcliff High in Johannesburg that they staged a sit-in in the school’s reception area in April...
Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff
After a six-month battle which included a sit-in at Northcliff High, a brother and sister have finally been placed in a school near their home
Monanye and Beauty Letswalo were so desperate to enrol their children at Northcliff High in Johannesburg that they staged a sit-in in the school’s reception area in April...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos