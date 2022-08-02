Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan
Presidency minister says his boss is on track to tackle economic issues confronting the country
02 August 2022 - 18:44
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said ex-head of state Thabo Mbeki is not prohibited from making a contribution to the kind of social compact SA needs to lift itself out of the economic abyss...
Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan
Presidency minister says his boss is on track to tackle economic issues confronting the country
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said ex-head of state Thabo Mbeki is not prohibited from making a contribution to the kind of social compact SA needs to lift itself out of the economic abyss...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos