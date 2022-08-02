×

News

Human rights hearing as taps run dry in Colenso, KZN

The SAHRC has scheduled an inquiry into the crisis after continuous water outages

02 August 2022 - 19:50
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

The uThukela River flows right behind the Midlands Orphanage and Care Centre in Colenso, KwaZulu-Natal, but the home to 150 children rarely has water...

