Scientists warn monkeypox could be stigmatised worse than HIV
Experts also concerned about availability of smallpox vaccines as rich nations position themselves to potentially hoard supplies
02 August 2022 - 19:57
Scientists are concerned that the monkeypox outbreak could take the world, including SA, back to the days when HIV was taboo, warning that if nothing is done about the health response, those at high risk, mostly gay and bisexual men, could be shunned as they were in the early response to HIV...
