×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Scientists warn monkeypox could be stigmatised worse than HIV

Experts also concerned about availability of smallpox vaccines as rich nations position themselves to potentially hoard supplies

02 August 2022 - 19:57

Scientists are concerned that the monkeypox outbreak could take the world, including SA, back to the days when HIV was taboo, warning that if nothing is done about the health response, those at high risk, mostly gay and bisexual men, could be shunned as they were in the early response to HIV...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Monkeypox virus gaining HIV/Aids stigma: global health experts News
  2. Covid inching up in Africa as other viruses lurk around the corner Africa
  3. Covid-19 could be the tip of the zoonotic iceberg, thanks to how we live News
  4. ‘Crude wake-up call’: Covid could be the crisis we let go to waste News
  5. Monkeypox outbreak is no cause for panic – yet, says WHO World

Most read

  1. Scientists warn monkeypox could be stigmatised worse than HIV News
  2. Service delivery protests may pose next ‘most imminent threat to SA’ News
  3. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News
  4. Human rights hearing as taps run dry in Colenso, KZN News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele