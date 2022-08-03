×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bad vibes: pupils at home after classrooms declared unsafe

The ceiling of a classroom at Hantam High School in Calvinia is being held up with support beams

03 August 2022 - 20:17
Prega Govender Journalist

Grades 8 and 9 pupils attending Hantam High School in Northern Cape will be forced to stay home for the rest of the month after complaints from parents that the buildings are unsafe...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Thousands of pupils left stranded as scholar transport system stalls News
  2. As schools prepare to reopen, research shows parents battling to pay fees News
  3. SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms News
  4. We don’t need no mobile classrooms, we need bricks in the walls News
  5. How can the education department be held accountable with no deadlines? News

Most read

  1. Stuff of legend: disabled designer Moses Rombayi launches toy range News
  2. Student says ‘no hard feelings’ but father wants to fight on News
  3. Bad vibes: pupils at home after classrooms declared unsafe News
  4. Bilingual education can work in schools: Here’s how News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele