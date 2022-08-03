Covid impact cited as Consulta staff see salary payment glitches
Employees struggle to make ends meet due to erratic salary payments, while management cites client payment delays due to impact of Covid-19
03 August 2022 - 13:33
Salary delays at marketing research company Consulta have left employees frustrated and angry, but chairperson Bonang Mohale says it is a temporary glitch...
Covid impact cited as Consulta staff see salary payment glitches
Employees struggle to make ends meet due to erratic salary payments, while management cites client payment delays due to impact of Covid-19
Salary delays at marketing research company Consulta have left employees frustrated and angry, but chairperson Bonang Mohale says it is a temporary glitch...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos