Tensions reach breaking point in Kagiso as mob justice kicks off
Police use rubber bullets as community members take it upon themselves to administer their own justice
04 August 2022 - 21:10
As Kagiso community members on Thursday took to action against illegal gold miners operating near their community, locals who aided the zama-zamas were not spared...
Tensions reach breaking point in Kagiso as mob justice kicks off
Police use rubber bullets as community members take it upon themselves to administer their own justice
As Kagiso community members on Thursday took to action against illegal gold miners operating near their community, locals who aided the zama-zamas were not spared...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos