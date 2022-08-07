Policing challenges on GBV unresolved three decades on: Sharon Schutte's dream delayed
The former major-general was a founding member of the first all-women rape unit in 1988
07 August 2022 - 15:32
Cross, sad, deeply disappointed, frustrated — this is how retired career policewoman Sharon Schütte feels about domestic violence in SA...
Policing challenges on GBV unresolved three decades on: Sharon Schutte's dream delayed
The former major-general was a founding member of the first all-women rape unit in 1988
Cross, sad, deeply disappointed, frustrated — this is how retired career policewoman Sharon Schütte feels about domestic violence in SA...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos