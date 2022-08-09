TimesLIVE Investigations

EXCLUSIVE | Crime Intelligence’s spy wire-taps ‘go slow’ on SA’s most dangerous criminals

One minute agents knew what was going on, the next ‘they were in the dark’ after the firing of former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole

Agents in the SAPS’ Crime Intelligence division have, in the past 18 months, lost nearly all ability to live-monitor cellphones of SA’s most dangerous criminals, including cash-in-transit robbers, because of, among other things, a shortage of designated officers needed to sign off on critical approvals. ..