News

Couple fear being stripped of 'parenthood' after social worker's arrest

A four-year old child's future hangs in the balance as a social worker is charged for fraud and corruption

10 August 2022 - 22:40 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A Johannesburg couple had to dash to the high court to secure an order that their daughter, who turns four this month, remains in their care after the arrest of the social worker who was supposed to handle the adoption process...

