News

Zama zamas from Maputo claim they too are victims of their Lesotho counterparts

The informal miners from Mozambique say ‘not all of them are monsters’ and they are pained by the recent rape of eight women

10 August 2022 - 22:39

Informal mineworkers from Maputo have told TimesLIVE Premium they are pained by the recent rape of eight women, allegedly by a group of other informal miners, who at the time of the attack were clad in Basotho blankets...

