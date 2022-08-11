×

News

18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama zamas

The minister, however, challenged the idea that foreigners were synonymous with criminality

11 August 2022 - 16:58
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

About 350 zama zamas have been arrested on the West Rand since the unrest in the wake of the gang rape of eight women at a disused mine on July 30, allegedly by informal miners...

