ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT heists
While arrests are few, the biggest problems are a lack of convictions and withdrawal of charges, ostensibly due to poor evidence
11 August 2022 - 21:08 By GRAEME HOSKEN, TANKISO MAKHETHA and ARON HYMAN
SA’s most violent criminals are literally getting away with murder, with police seemingly unable to stop them and prosecutors unable to convict them...
ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT heists
While arrests are few, the biggest problems are a lack of convictions and withdrawal of charges, ostensibly due to poor evidence
SA’s most violent criminals are literally getting away with murder, with police seemingly unable to stop them and prosecutors unable to convict them...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos