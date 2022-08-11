×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT heists

While arrests are few, the biggest problems are a lack of convictions and withdrawal of charges, ostensibly due to poor evidence

11 August 2022 - 21:08 By GRAEME HOSKEN, TANKISO MAKHETHA and ARON HYMAN

SA’s most violent criminals are literally getting away with murder, with police seemingly unable to stop them and prosecutors unable to convict them...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. R1m reward to catch killers of SBV guard in CIT heist South Africa

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT ... News
  2. I may be mingling daily with my husband's killers: Marikana widow News
  3. Property business is booming in St Francis Bay News
  4. I feel absolute remorse for touching those boys: retired teacher fighting ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women