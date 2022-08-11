Property business is booming in St Francis Bay
House sales in sleepy Eastern Cape holiday town hit record numbers
11 August 2022 - 21:07
There’s a property boom happening in St Francis Bay, where sales have rocketed in the past two years, supply is exceeding demand and the average home sale price is almost 60% ahead of the average for the previous 24 months...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.