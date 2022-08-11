Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole
The DA argues that the former president received favourable treatment because of his political standing
11 August 2022 - 14:28 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma will be in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday in an attempt to overturn a court ruling that his release from prison, on medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser, was unlawful...
