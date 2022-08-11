×

Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole

The DA argues that the former president received favourable treatment because of his political standing

11 August 2022 - 14:28 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma will be in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday in an attempt to overturn a court ruling that his release from prison, on medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser, was unlawful...

