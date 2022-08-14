Anxiety in Kenya as voters await results amid memories of past election killings
An uneasy quiet hangs over the East African country as the public anticipates results of the tight race between Ruto and Odinga
14 August 2022 - 20:06 By Carien du Plessis
When Kibera resident Helen Nanjumbia was attacked for attending a recent political rally ahead of last Tuesday’s general election in Kenya, the trauma of the violence she witnessed 14 years ago came flooding back...
When Kibera resident Helen Nanjumbia was attacked for attending a recent political rally ahead of last Tuesday’s general election in Kenya, the trauma of the violence she witnessed 14 years ago came flooding back...
