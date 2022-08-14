×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rain delay: T&Cs no excuse for lower video streaming speeds

5G network provider rain rapped on the knuckles for misleading advertising offer

14 August 2022 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

In a decision on an advertising complaint against SA’s first commercial 5G network rain, the Advertising Regulatory Board has noted that promotions and claims relating to technology are no longer regarded as relatable only to tech-savvy adults...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How to handle dodgy cellphone contracts, solar deal scams and DIY returns Consumer Live
  2. 'We're not going to police what the elderly eat': Ad regulators South Africa
  3. Nando’s slams fake advert taking shots at Eskom CEO over load-shedding South Africa
  4. Bonang Matheba honoured to be part of global malaria campaign with David Beckham TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. The tennis GOAT debate is open: who is she? News
  2. South Africans favour pharmacies for Covid-19 jabs, place most faith in GPs: ... News
  3. Rain delay: T&Cs no excuse for lower video streaming speeds News
  4. Anxiety in Kenya as voters await results amid memories of past election killings News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women