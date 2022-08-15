Marikana 10-year anniversary

‘My life is worse’: Marikana survivor shot multiple times during massacre

Mzoxolo Magidiwana says other villagers taunt those who took part in the strike

Former mineworker and Marikana survivor Mzoxolo Magidiwana’s name means “home of peace”, but 10 years after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during the massacre his life is anything but peaceful...