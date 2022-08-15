Marikana 10-year anniversary
‘My life is worse’: Marikana survivor shot multiple times during massacre
Mzoxolo Magidiwana says other villagers taunt those who took part in the strike
15 August 2022 - 20:43
Former mineworker and Marikana survivor Mzoxolo Magidiwana’s name means “home of peace”, but 10 years after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during the massacre his life is anything but peaceful...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.