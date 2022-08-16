Panyaza Lesufi vows action against teacher who ‘doesn’t like coloureds’
Altercation at Johannesburg school turns ugly
16 August 2022 - 20:13
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a teacher at a Johannesburg school who told a pupil’s granny she “did not like Coloureds” did not “deserve to be in our education system”...
