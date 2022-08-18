×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

21 years and still waiting: fresh delays hit ‘Please Call Me’ legal battle

‘Delays on this matter impact one party only — and that’s me,’ says Nkosana Makate

18 August 2022 - 21:18 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has been waiting 21 years to get what he believes he deserves from Vodacom. And now he’ll have to wait a little longer...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Vodacom 'Please Call Me' trial heads back to Supreme Court of Appeal South Africa
  2. Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling South Africa
  3. Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate still awaiting billions he thought he'd ... Business Times
  4. Makate: Fight with Vodacom emotionally draining, taxing South Africa

Most read

  1. 21 years and still waiting: fresh delays hit ‘Please Call Me’ legal battle News
  2. SAPS obstructs justice with court delays in apartheid crime cases News
  3. WATCH: Undercover raid on illegal dumpers nets 8 trucks and 5 arrests News
  4. From the Bo-Kaap to Toronto: 'The Umbrella Men' strikes a chord in Canada News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000