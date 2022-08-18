×

News

WATCH: Undercover raid on illegal dumpers nets 8 trucks and 5 arrests

MMC Michael Sun goes all out to confront Joburg’s Jukskei River dumping challenge

18 August 2022 - 21:04
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A surprise crackdown on illegal dumping on the banks of the Jukskei River in Alexandra on Thursday morning resulted in Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officials impounding eight dump trucks and fining five drivers...

