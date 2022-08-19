Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to Kinshasa
Air force did not pay subscription fees to vital flight database
19 August 2022 - 14:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa and at least 11 passengers travelled at huge cost on an SAA A340 passenger jet to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa this week because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable...
Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to Kinshasa
Air force did not pay subscription fees to vital flight database
President Cyril Ramaphosa and at least 11 passengers travelled at huge cost on an SAA A340 passenger jet to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa this week because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos