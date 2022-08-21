×

News

Fourth suspect’s alleged confession takes centre stage in Hillary Gardee case

Defence wants to subpoena Mpumalanga police top brass

21 August 2022 - 19:37

The bail application of two men arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee has taken a twist. Their legal representative says he wants to subpoena Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela and provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala...

