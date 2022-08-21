×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unconstitutional land tenure bill gives traditional chiefs total control: Ngcukaitobi

Lawyer advocates for bill to be scrapped and rewritten from scratch, saying it’s unconstitutional

21 August 2022 - 19:35
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The communal land tenure draft bill which seeks to give rural communities land rights is unconstitutional because it gives traditional leaders and especially men total control of communal land...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI | The new ANC policy on land reform betrays the radical ... Opinion
  2. RONALD LAMOLA | Our people want land, not state ownership of land Opinion & Analysis
  3. Land reform without support sets communities up to fail South Africa
  4. Gwede Mantashe urges rethink on land, central bank Politics

Most read

  1. Fourth suspect’s alleged confession takes centre stage in Hillary Gardee case News
  2. Watch out, here comes Jabulani: how a Qwaqwa student is mastering time News
  3. Insult to injury: toxic posts run rampant on Reddit News
  4. Unconstitutional land tenure bill gives traditional chiefs total control: ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point