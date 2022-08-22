Granny lays crimen injuria charges against teacher ‘who will never wake up liking coloureds’
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi vows to clamp down and that ‘the teacher will face the music’
22 August 2022 - 20:32
A great grandmother has opened four criminal charges against a teacher at a Johannesburg police station after she told her granddaughter she “did not like coloureds”...
