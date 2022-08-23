Parliament worried deadly attacks on long-distance buses will harm tourism
Intercape CEO called on police and transport ministers and the president to treat the attacks as a ‘matter of national importance’
23 August 2022 - 21:25
Images of hitmen spraying long-distance buses with bullets shocked MPs during a presentation to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday by Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira...
Parliament worried deadly attacks on long-distance buses will harm tourism
Intercape CEO called on police and transport ministers and the president to treat the attacks as a ‘matter of national importance’
Images of hitmen spraying long-distance buses with bullets shocked MPs during a presentation to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday by Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos