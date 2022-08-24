×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANC disbands and reconstitutes Free State, Western Cape interim structures

This was precipitated by the high court ruling that the North West IPC had been operating unlawfully for three years

24 August 2022 - 19:16 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to disband the interim leadership structures in the Western Cape and Free State as their nine-month terms in office have lapsed...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Supra Mahumapelo's political future hinges on pending court judgment Politics
  2. Motlanthe committee wants probe into North West elections manipulation Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics

Most read

  1. ANC disbands and reconstitutes Free State, Western Cape interim structures News
  2. SCA rules against fresh hearing in Ingonyama Trust lease dispute. News
  3. Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now News
  4. Researchers to explore weather conditions along Comrades route News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off