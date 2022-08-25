×

‘Blacklisted’ company knocks the lights out of eThekwini with R30m asset seizure

Electrical contractor Pholobas Projects claims it lost out on contracts after it was sidelined from tender applications by an allegedly corrupt official

25 August 2022 - 15:13 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Durban’s electricity department was brought to its knees on Thursday when the sheriff attached vehicles, computers, telephones, desks and other office equipment at the behest of an electrical company which had secured a court judgment against the city for more than R30m...

