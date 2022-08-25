Calls for sweeping changes and inclusion to be made at Nedlac
Black Business Council will 'lead charge' calling for reviewing of the 'outdated mandate' of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.
25 August 2022 - 13:43
The Black Business Council says it will lead a charge in calling for the reviewing of the “outdated” mandate of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.