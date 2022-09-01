×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

AfriForum digs in heels over schools rates debacle

City of Joburg to engage with Cogta minister over rates amendment bill

01 September 2022 - 21:55
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Despite having settled the huge July rates hike debacle with schools, the City of Johannesburg remains locked in a legal battle with at least one party...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Things could go very wrong’: Joburg rushes to settle with schools over rates ... News
  2. EDITORIAL | Hats off to Joburg mayor for taking charge, but how did it come to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Joburg private school rates hike shock sets in News
  4. Put a lid on it: pilot project aims to end Joburg’s open manhole crisis News
  5. Last harvest: sad day as inner city farm makes way for multipurpose centre News

Most read

  1. WATCH | Latest ‘blerie influencer’ is schooling SA on TikTok. Okay bye News
  2. AfriForum digs in heels over schools rates debacle News
  3. Employee sues for R10m after claim of rape at staff party News
  4. TB experts elated as new drug cocktail cuts therapy and reduces side effects News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)