Auditor-general: law firm has already cleared Maluleke of corruption allegations
01 September 2022 - 10:37 By SUNDAY TIMES REPORTER
The office of the auditor-general (AGSA) has rubbished claims of corruption and impropriety against its boss, Tsakani Maluleke, saying an independent legal review by a top law firm has already found them to be baseless...
