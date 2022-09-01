×

Auditor-general: law firm has already cleared Maluleke of corruption allegations

01 September 2022 - 10:37 By SUNDAY TIMES REPORTER

The office of the auditor-general (AGSA) has rubbished claims of corruption and impropriety against its boss, Tsakani Maluleke, saying an independent legal review by a top law firm has already found them to be baseless...

