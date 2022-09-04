Public artworks in Joburg’s Newtown clinch top-notch accolade
The artworks brighten up the inner city and tell a unique story
04 September 2022 - 18:26 By TimesLIVE
Some of the bright and interesting public art pieces — including the faces of some jazz legends — prominently displayed across the Newtown Precinct in downtown Joburg have clinched a Business Arts SA (BASA) award...
Public artworks in Joburg’s Newtown clinch top-notch accolade
The artworks brighten up the inner city and tell a unique story
Some of the bright and interesting public art pieces — including the faces of some jazz legends — prominently displayed across the Newtown Precinct in downtown Joburg have clinched a Business Arts SA (BASA) award...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos