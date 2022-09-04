×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Zama zamas are getting out of control now’: tensions grow in Mpumalanga

Surrounding communities say they are tired as they join police in the fight against informal miners

04 September 2022 - 18:27

The emergence of informal mining in the past 10 years in some communities in Mpumalanga — especially the tourism hub in the Ehlanzeni region — has been a cause for concern. But fingers pointed at zama zamas may mask other criminality, police caution...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and ... South Africa
  2. Zama zamas from Maputo claim they too are victims of their Lesotho counterparts News
  3. 18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama ... News
  4. EDITORIAL | Illegal mining is complex and many questions remain unanswered Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | We need new leadership, new ideas and new solutions Opinion & Analysis
  6. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  7. Tensions reach breaking point in Kagiso as mob justice kicks off News

Most read

  1. ‘Zama zamas are getting out of control now’: tensions grow in Mpumalanga News
  2. Turning immigrants away from hospitals could come back to haunt us News
  3. Instead of celebrating women, we are mourning them, says judge News
  4. Public artworks in Joburg’s Newtown clinch top-notch accolade News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...