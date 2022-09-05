NWU probes student teacher who allegedly made ‘homophic utterances’ that led to pupil’s suicide
The Gauteng education department has confirmed the trainee teacher has been relieved of her duties
05 September 2022 - 21:01
The North West University (NWU) has written to the basic education and higher education ministers informing them it is investigating alleged homophobic utterances made by one of its students...
