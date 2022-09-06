×

News

Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills

Some of the city’s rich residents have illegally connected to the power network, stealing electricity from the broke metro

06 September 2022 - 20:56
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Three-hundred households in a posh Centurion golf estate have had their water and power disconnected as the Tshwane Metro intensified its drive of switching off ratepayers defaulting on paying municipal accounts...

