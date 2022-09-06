Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills
Some of the city’s rich residents have illegally connected to the power network, stealing electricity from the broke metro
06 September 2022 - 20:56
Three-hundred households in a posh Centurion golf estate have had their water and power disconnected as the Tshwane Metro intensified its drive of switching off ratepayers defaulting on paying municipal accounts...
