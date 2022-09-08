×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

TimesLIVE Investigations: Illegal mining

Hijacked by zama zamas: Gun battles, bombs force closure of working gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater forced to stop work at Soweto gold mining operation as illegal miners take over

08 September 2022 - 17:24 By Aron Hyman, Tankiso Makhetha and Graeme Hosken

On June 5, a Sunday evening, Sibanye-Stillwater staff found themselves cowering from gunfire in a room as 100 armed men stormed their Cooke 4 gold mine, southwest of Johannesburg...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Gardener saves homeowner as fire guts Melrose home News
  2. 15 years for former KZN Treasury head who abused his position News
  3. Hijacked by zama zamas: Gun battles, bombs force closure of working gold mines News
  4. Zama zama economics: R10k for a KFC bucket, R20k for a prostitute — 2.4km under ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'