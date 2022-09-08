×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

TimesLIVE Investigations: Illegal mining

How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work 'in cahoots'

The rivalry is spilling into SA as Lesotho heads to general elections in October

08 September 2022 - 22:13 By Tankiso Makhetha, Graeme Hosken and Aron Hyman

Basotho “zama zamas” gangs, flush in cash, whose members are allegedly behind the Soweto tavern massacre and Krugersdorp mass rape, are working hand-in-glove with Lesotho's political parties, helping them secure thousands of voters from SA ahead of the mountain kingdom's hotly contested October election...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work ... News
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Protests on the increase, public violence arrests decline News
  4. The ‘real capture’ is local, but the failure is national, Ramaphosa tells mayors News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'