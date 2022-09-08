TimesLIVE Investigations: Illegal mining
How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work 'in cahoots'
The rivalry is spilling into SA as Lesotho heads to general elections in October
08 September 2022 - 22:13 By Tankiso Makhetha, Graeme Hosken and Aron Hyman
Basotho “zama zamas” gangs, flush in cash, whose members are allegedly behind the Soweto tavern massacre and Krugersdorp mass rape, are working hand-in-glove with Lesotho's political parties, helping them secure thousands of voters from SA ahead of the mountain kingdom's hotly contested October election...
