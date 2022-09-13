×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three Gauteng schoolboys ‘on the run’ after death of another

The pupil died of head injuries he sustained in a fight outside school premises

13 September 2022 - 16:50 By Hendrik Hancke

A Gauteng high school pupil has died after he was allegedly kicked in the head during a school brawl last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cape private school fires staff member for inappropriate behaviour News
  2. NWU probes student teacher who allegedly made ‘homophobic utterances’ that led ... News
  3. Trainee teacher implicated in homophobia, pupil’s suicide is NWU student News
  4. Granny lays crimen injuria charges against teacher ‘who will never wake up ... News
  5. It doesn’t help to sulk: assistant rugby coach banned for life after attack on ... News

Most read

  1. Friend tells how Senzo Meyiwa pinned down attacker before being shot dead News
  2. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  3. Three Gauteng schoolboys ‘on the run’ after death of another News
  4. Cape private school fires staff member for inappropriate behaviour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​