Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s affidavit inaccurate and untrue on Phala Phala: Gcaleka
15 September 2022 - 14:51 By FRANNY RABKIN
Statements made under oath to the Western Cape High Court by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are “inaccurate and untrue”, her deputy says in an affidavit submitted to the court on Thursday...
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s affidavit inaccurate and untrue on Phala Phala: Gcaleka
Statements made under oath to the Western Cape High Court by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are “inaccurate and untrue”, her deputy says in an affidavit submitted to the court on Thursday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos