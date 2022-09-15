×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s affidavit inaccurate and untrue on Phala Phala: Gcaleka

15 September 2022 - 14:51 By FRANNY RABKIN

Statements made under oath to the Western Cape High Court by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are “inaccurate and untrue”, her deputy says in an affidavit submitted to the court on Thursday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent court bid to return to work set for Friday South Africa
  2. Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work News
  3. LISTEN | EXPLAINER: How will Mkhwebane’s ‘extremely urgent’ court bid pan out? South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane tainted by bias: high court Politics
  5. Not so fast: PP’s court bid to return to work ‘manifestly inappropriate’, say ... News
  6. Parliamentary process against president an opportunity to hold him accountable ... Politics
  7. LISTEN | MPs want Mpofu probed for threatening Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry ... Politics

Most read

  1. Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s affidavit inaccurate and untrue on Phala Phala: Gcaleka News
  2. Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges ... News
  3. Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape News
  4. National Senior Certificate comparable internationally but could do with a few ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry