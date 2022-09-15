×

News

GOOD defends its nomination of Calland, says backlash is ‘scandalous’

Opposition parties have objected to the respected professor’s inclusion in the panel to assess the Phala Phala scandal and President Cyril Ramaphosa's role, on grounds of questionable impartiality

15 September 2022 - 15:56
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Brett Herron, the GOOD MP who nominated Richard Calland to serve on the independent panel that will assess whether there is prima facie evidence President Cyril Ramaphosa has contravened the law and should face impeachment proceedings, has hit back at parties who object to Calland’s inclusion...

