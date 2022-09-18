Allowed to fly overseas but not out of the Woods just yet
High-flying state capture accused ‘expected to return home’ after trip to ailing parents on Spanish Canary Islands
18 September 2022 - 22:03
State capture-accused Eric Wood, who flew out of the country last weekend, enjoyed a decade in which his wealth skyrocketed at the height of state capture...
Allowed to fly overseas but not out of the Woods just yet
High-flying state capture accused ‘expected to return home’ after trip to ailing parents on Spanish Canary Islands
State capture-accused Eric Wood, who flew out of the country last weekend, enjoyed a decade in which his wealth skyrocketed at the height of state capture...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos