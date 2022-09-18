×

News

Allowed to fly overseas but not out of the Woods just yet

High-flying state capture accused ‘expected to return home’ after trip to ailing parents on Spanish Canary Islands

18 September 2022 - 22:03
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

State capture-accused Eric Wood, who flew out of the country last weekend, enjoyed a decade in which his wealth skyrocketed at the height of state capture...

