SA cancer survivor has eye on Mr Gay World title
Shanon Kannigan wants to be a role model for people of all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life
18 September 2022 - 22:04
After the winner and first runner-up of the controversial Mr Gay World SA recused themselves, the country’s hopes of bagging the global title are now pinned on a Johannesburg cancer survivor...
SA cancer survivor has eye on Mr Gay World title
Shanon Kannigan wants to be a role model for people of all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life
After the winner and first runner-up of the controversial Mr Gay World SA recused themselves, the country’s hopes of bagging the global title are now pinned on a Johannesburg cancer survivor...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos