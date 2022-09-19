WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele must pay’: former Senekal murder accused files damages claim over arrest
The lawyer for Sekola Matlaletsa has taken a year to prepare the summons, saying he didn’t want any loopholes
19 September 2022 - 18:46
One of the men accused and later acquitted of the murder of Brendin Horner (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-10-05-brendin-horner-a-hard-working-young-man-and-a-top-guy/) has filed a wrongful arrest and prosecution case in the Bloemfontein high court. ..
WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele must pay’: former Senekal murder accused files damages claim over arrest
The lawyer for Sekola Matlaletsa has taken a year to prepare the summons, saying he didn’t want any loopholes
One of the men accused and later acquitted of the murder of Brendin Horner (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-10-05-brendin-horner-a-hard-working-young-man-and-a-top-guy/) has filed a wrongful arrest and prosecution case in the Bloemfontein high court. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos