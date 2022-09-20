×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cope not coping: outspoken Colleen Makhubele now centre of persistent factional wars

Lekota and Madisha divide reaches climax as one side ‘purportedly’ suspends the Joburg councillor

20 September 2022 - 19:57
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

If you thought the fistfights at Cope’s press conference a few weeks ago were the last you saw of the party’s implosion drama, tighten your seat belts...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day News
  2. Things fall apart in City of Joburg as political parties square off News
  3. TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Cope not coping: outspoken Colleen Makhubele now centre of persistent factional ... News
  2. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  3. EDITORIAL | How KZN crash reflects our fractured state of the nation News
  4. WATCH | Delivery app fills a void (and tummies) in Khayelitsha News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked