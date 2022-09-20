×

News

Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning

Yunus Moolla, who ran a trust owned by his wife, began serving a 15-year jail sentence after being convicted of fraud involving R500m

20 September 2022 - 21:01 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A trust must pay R63m back to the liquidator, appointed by the master of the court, to unravel its affairs, a judge has ruled...

